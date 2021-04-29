Conduent (CNDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.