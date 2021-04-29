Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

ABUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

