Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.83

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
