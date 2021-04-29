Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.83

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

