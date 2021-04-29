Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,998 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

