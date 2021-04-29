Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $855.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $868.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $760.62. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,175 shares of company stock worth $42,432,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

