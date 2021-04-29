Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 262,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

