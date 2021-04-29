Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

