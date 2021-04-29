Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACGL opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

