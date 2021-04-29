Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.48. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

