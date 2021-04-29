Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 7,226 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,457,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,158,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

