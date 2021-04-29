Christopher M. Gorman Sells 101,878 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 394.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 162,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

