HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Investec cut shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

