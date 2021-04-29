ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $229.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.42 and a 200 day moving average of $204.35.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,990,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,560,735 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $205,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in ICU Medical by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.