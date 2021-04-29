Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Discovery Communications is the world’s number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in 170 countries. It empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Discovery stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

