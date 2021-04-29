San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 333 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 42.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $237.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $243.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

