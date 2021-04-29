Brian Keith Roberts Sells 15,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Keith Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $919,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $1,248,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00.

Lyft stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

