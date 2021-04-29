CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 478 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,457,000 after buying an additional 140,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 631,664 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after buying an additional 248,771 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

