Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

