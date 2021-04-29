Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.60 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $206.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $211.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

