Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

