Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 60,190 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,190 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock worth $505,717,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of -190.44 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

