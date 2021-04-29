Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Paychex by 463.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Paychex by 167.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 105,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co raised its position in shares of Paychex by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 76,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 14.9% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.