Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 149,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.61. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $228.32. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

