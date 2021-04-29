Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $79.15.

