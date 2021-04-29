Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 216,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,220,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $189.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.64. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $128.33 and a one year high of $190.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.