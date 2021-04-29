Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.61.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 931.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Regions Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 265,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 38,750 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 68.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $5,301,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

