Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WELL opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

