Colliers Securities Weighs in on FireEye, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FireEye in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the information security company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

FEYE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

