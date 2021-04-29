Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.