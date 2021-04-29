Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital Power Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPX. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$39.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$39.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

