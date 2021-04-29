Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.