Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Shares of PGC opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $591.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

