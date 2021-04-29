Associated Banc-Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

