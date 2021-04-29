Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.98) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.23). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

CZR opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.86.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

