Piper Sandler Comments on German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for German American Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of GABC opened at $43.55 on Thursday. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

