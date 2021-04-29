Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Lowered by Analyst

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

VLO opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,469.84, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

