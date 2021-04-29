The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,882 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a PE ratio of -115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.59 and a 200-day moving average of $168.73. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

