BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 671 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.09% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

