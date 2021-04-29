Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.