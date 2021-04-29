NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Insiders have sold 93,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,226 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.