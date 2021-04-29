Driven Brands’ (DRVN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRVN. Barclays started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

DRVN stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

