ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Insiders have sold a total of 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.