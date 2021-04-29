BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.31 and a 200-day moving average of $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.