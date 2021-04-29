Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.46 ($93.48).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €84.68 ($99.62) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.78. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

