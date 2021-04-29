Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

NYSE AR opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Truist raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

