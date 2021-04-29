Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSHA. William Blair started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

