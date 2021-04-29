Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target at $56.88

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR opened at $59.42 on Monday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ichor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 9.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.