Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

