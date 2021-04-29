Stepan Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Stepan has increased its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan stock opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32. Stepan has a twelve month low of $83.66 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.