Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

